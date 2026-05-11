2 found dead after welfare check in Mesa, police say
MESA, Ariz. - Police are investigating after two people were found dead on Monday in Mesa.
What we know:
Mesa Police say officers on May 11 responded to a welfare check near Dobson and Baseline roads.
"Upon arrival, officers located two deceased individuals," police said. "Nothing suspicious has been notated."
What we don't know:
No identities were released.
What's next:
Police say officers remain on the scene conducting an investigation.
Map of the area:
The Source: The Mesa Police Department