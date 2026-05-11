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2 found dead after welfare check in Mesa, police say

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Published  May 11, 2026 8:22am MST
Mesa
FOX 10 Phoenix
2 found dead in Mesa, police say

2 found dead in Mesa, police say

Two people were found dead on May 11 following a welfare check near Dobson and Baseline roads. "Nothing suspicious has been notated," police said.

The Brief

    • Two people were found dead on May 11 near Dobson and Baseline roads.
    • The victims were not identified.
    • Police say "nothing suspicious has been notated" in the investigation.

MESA, Ariz. - Police are investigating after two people were found dead on Monday in Mesa.

What we know:

Mesa Police say officers on May 11 responded to a welfare check near Dobson and Baseline roads.

"Upon arrival, officers located two deceased individuals," police said. "Nothing suspicious has been notated."

What we don't know:

No identities were released.

What's next:

Police say officers remain on the scene conducting an investigation.

Map of the area:

The Source: The Mesa Police Department

MesaNews