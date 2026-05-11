2 found dead after welfare check in Mesa, police say

The Brief Two people were found dead on May 11 near Dobson and Baseline roads. The victims were not identified. Police say "nothing suspicious has been notated" in the investigation.



Police are investigating after two people were found dead on Monday in Mesa.

What we know:

Mesa Police say officers on May 11 responded to a welfare check near Dobson and Baseline roads.

"Upon arrival, officers located two deceased individuals," police said. "Nothing suspicious has been notated."

What we don't know:

No identities were released.

What's next:

Police say officers remain on the scene conducting an investigation.

Map of the area: