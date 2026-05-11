Nancy Guthrie: 100 days since Savannah Guthrie's mom went missing

The Brief May 11 marks 100 days since authorities say Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" host Savannah Guthrie, was taken from her Tucson-area home against her will. After Nancy's disappearance, the FBI released doorbell video showing a masked person outside her home. A reward of over $1 million is being offered in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.



Monday, May 11 marks 100 days since Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC "Today" host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared after authorities say she was taken from her home against her will.

Since then, searches for the 84-year-old woman have taken place, but Nancy remains missing.

Here's what to know about the case, which has garnered considerable national and international media attention at times.

What happened?

Nancy Guthrie (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Officials say Nancy was last seen on the night of Jan. 31.

Timeline:

Per a timeline that was released by the Pima County Sheriff's Department on Feb. 5, Guthrie traveled to a local family's home at around 5:32 p.m. on Jan. 31, and the family dropped Nancy off at her home, located in the area of East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue, at 9:48 p.m. the same night.

At around 1:47 a.m. on Feb. 1, a doorbell camera at Nancy's home disconnected. At 2:28 a.m., a pacemaker app shows the pacemaker was disconnected from the phone.

At 12:03 p.m. on Feb. 1, 911 calls were made to PCSD. We had reported earlier that Nancy was reported missing after she failed to show up at church that day. Officers arrived at Nancy's home 12 minutes later, at 12:15 p.m.

Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

Since her disappearance, PCSD and the FBI have released footage of Nancy's alleged abductor at her doorstep.

In the images released by PCSD, the alleged abductor was seen masked.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Masked person seen at front door of Nancy Guthrie's home. (PCSD)

According to reports from the Associated Press, investigators had been hopeful that cameras at the home would turn up some evidence about how she went missing, but the doorbell camera was disconnected early Sunday. And while software data recorded movement at the home minutes later, Nancy Guthrie didn't have an active subscription, so none of the footage could be recovered, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos had said.

What they're saying:

On Mother's Day, Savannah Guthrie posted a tribute to her mother on social media, renewing the call for help in finding her missing mom.

The Instagram post reads: "mother, daughter, sister, Nonie - we miss you with every breath. We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you.

We need help. Someone knows something that can make the difference. Call 1800CALLFBI. You can be anonymous and the reward remains available.

Please keep praying.

Bring her home."

What you can do:

Savannah Guthrie says her family is offering a $1 million reward for the recovery of Nancy. Anyone with information should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. An online form is available for tips.

Nancy Guthrie

Map of the area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen: