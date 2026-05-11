Arizona weather forecast: Extreme Heat Warning in effect for Phoenix area

The Brief An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect for the Valley until Tuesday night. The high in Phoenix on May 11 will be 109 degrees. The current record is 110°F, set in 1934. High temperatures will remain in triple digits for most of this week.



We're starting the work week off quite toasty!

Today:

The forecast high for Monday afternoon is 109 degrees. The current record is 110, set back in 1934. The average high is around 93 degrees, making this spell well above normal for the date. Winds will be generally light through the day with a clear and sunny sky.

The Rest of the Week:

A ridge of high pressure is to blame for the near-record warmth. The ridge, however, is shifting eastward. This means the forecast high will sit near record Tuesday, too, but not by Wednesday.

A weak passing disturbance passing Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday. As it passes, scattered clouds will surge up from the south over the state. In particular, there will be a low chance for a passing shower Tuesday afternoon in far southern Arizona. By Wednesday, the low shower chance extends over northern/northeastern Arizona. Scattered clouds will also pass the Valley Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

The passage will help our temperatures fall slightly, as well. The forecast high reaches 107 on Tuesday, which is only 2 degrees short of record. By Wednesday, the forecast high drops to 101 degrees and by Thursday, we fall back into the 90s at 99 degrees. Friday is also forecast to hit 99 degrees. These temperatures will still be above average, but not nearly as hot as the start of the week.

Looking Further Ahead:

The weekend is forecast to sit right near 100 degrees each afternoon.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)