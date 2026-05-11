Warrant issued for Prescott man found guilty in kidnapping hoax case: YCAO

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The Brief 33-year-old Mark Michael Ellis was found guilty of fraud, theft, and drug-related charges. According to the Yavapai County Attorney's Office, Ellis came up with a kidnapping hoax that targeted his employer due to gambling debts. A warrant is out for Ellis' arrest. According to YCAO, he fled midway through the trial.



Officials with the Yavapai County Attorney's Office say a jury has convicted a Prescott man in connection with a kidnapping hoax.

What we know:

The person convicted was identified in the statement as 33-year-old Mark Michael Ellis. He was convicted of attempted fraud schemes, attempted theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Per YCAO, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office began an investigation into the case in January 2025, when Ellis sent his employer "numerous texts claiming he had been kidnapped by a Mexican drug cartel."

"Ellis told his employer he needed over $17,000 wired to his account or he would be killed. Ellis also Facetimed the employer from a ‘basement’ where he claimed he was being held prisoner, and again requested the money so he would not be killed by the cartel," read a portion of the statement. "The employer called YCSO, which quickly opened an investigation."

Dig deeper:

Officials said after YCSO began their investigation, Ellis admitted to his employer that he lost over $15,000 to gambling, and came up with the scheme to get money.

"Detectives found Ellis at home with his girlfriend, who was unaware that her boyfriend had supposedly been kidnapped," officials with YCAO wrote. "Detectives learned the "basement" where Ellis claimed he had been held prisoner was actually his garage."

What's next:

Ellis, per YCAO, fled midway through the trial, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

"A sentencing date will be set once he is apprehended," a portion of the statement reads.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Ellis' whereabouts should call YCSO at (928) 771-3260.