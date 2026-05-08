Hazen Fire: Crews making more progress on brush fire burning near Buckeye

Image 1 of 8 ▼ The Hazen Fire (Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management)

The Brief A fast-moving brush fire has burned 1,191 acres in Buckeye, fueled by heavy river bottom vegetation and creosote trees. The fire is 78% contained. The Hazen Fire began burning on May 2. The cause of the blaze has not yet been released, but officials say it's not weather-related.



Crews are still working to contain the Hazen Fire, which began on May 2 in the Buckeye area, and is fueled by heavy river bottom vegetation.

What happened over the last few days?

Timeline:

Containment of the Hazen Fire increased to 78%, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said. The fire has burned 1,191 acres.

"Resources remaining assigned to the fire will include two engines, two dozers, one water tender, and miscellaneous overhead personnel. Remaining resources will continue patrols around the entire fire perimeter. Dozers are working the remaining uncontained fire line in the southwest corner, working towards full containment."

During a news conference on May 4, Tiffany Davila of the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said they can't put a timeline on a fire.

"All fires are different," Davila said.

She added that the fire will take time to contain.

"We flew an MMA flight today, which is a multimedia flight. It allowed us to see the heat along the fire's edge and within the interior of the fire, and there's still a lot of heat remaining," Davila said.

"You could see the 40-foot flames"

Local perspective:

Neighbors say that while they have not been told to evacuate yet, they are keeping a close eye, and have their bags packed just in case. People were seen transporting their livestock and horses from the nearby equestrian center.

"Everyone in the neighborhood, including us, were using hoses to wet our houses down," said Michael Conti, who lives in the area. "You could see the 40-foot flames, and you could just see how fast it’s spreading east."

Michael Graves, an air quality meteorologist with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, says people should be aware of smoke and limit their exposure to it.

"If you’re smelling smoke, you’re breathing in smoke. Just step outside and just monitor how it’s affecting your health," he said. "And if you need to be outside, just take it easy – don’t exert yourself too much. Minimize your time outside if you do start to feel being impacted by it."

The backstory:

The blaze started around 2:30 p.m. on May 2. Hundreds of acres burned in a fast-moving brush fire as crews from across the West Valley were forced to hold the line, unable to directly access the flames.

"It's burning some really heavy fuels right now on the river bottom. But your creosote trees. That's why you're seeing the large amount of smoke and fire behavior," said Buckeye Fire Dept. Battalion Chief Scott Balak.

Highway 85 was shut down in both directions for hours as the fire threatened the area. Some residents were left without power for a time after officials say the fire damaged power lines. The highway's northbound lanes reopened on Saturday night.

Map of the area where the fire is burning: