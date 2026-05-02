Hazen Fire: State Route 85 closed as blaze grows to 275 acres in Buckeye

Buckeye Fire Department crews are fighting a 275 acre brush fire in the river bottom at Hazen and Rooks roads that continues to grow. Just before 7 p.m., BFD crews reported the blaze was at 162 acres.

As a precaution, State Route 85 was shut down near Buckeye due to the fire's westward movement. The Arizona Department of Transportation says motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

"There is no estimated time to reopen the highway," stated ADOT officials.

"The fire is approximately six acres and difficult to access. There are no immediate reports of exposures at this time," stated Assistant Fire Chief Rayne Gray.

Nick Lyons, a Battalion Chief of the Goodyear Fire Department, added, "Goodyear crews are among several West Valley departments assigned to this incident."

Gray confirmed to FOX 10 that there are no evacuations in the area at this time and "Arizona Public Service has de-energized power lines in the area as a safety measure. Some damage to electrical infrastructure has been sustained; however, the extent of outages is currently unknown."

BFD officials say firefighters are allowing the fire to burn through available fuels in a controlled manner while maintaining containment lines.

"The operational objective is to stop the fire’s forward progress at an established fire break located west of the current fire edge."

At this time:

No evacuations have been ordered.

Residents in the area are advised to shelter in place.

The public is strongly encouraged to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to operate safely and effectively.

Crews established containment on the south, west, and north sides.

A small portion of the fire continues to move east, but BFD says the spread is slow and adjacent to a water source.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.

Map of the area