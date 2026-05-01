Arizona weather forecast: Above-average highs sticking around in the Valley

The Brief Above-average temperatures are kicking off the month of May in Phoenix. The high on Friday in the Valley will be about 91 degrees. It will be even warmer this weekend, with highs climbing to the mid-90s. Early next week, highs will drop into the 80s, but the heat relief won't last long as triple digits are in next weekend's forecast.



A warming pattern is ahead, but it won't last too long!

Friday and the Weekend:

As a quick disturbance passed over far southern Arizona, a few showers moved through the lower end of our state. The system has already begun to move eastward, where much of the Southern U.S. will experience wet weather on Friday.

With the system pulling away from us, there's now room for a weak ridge to begin building in the Southwest. The Friday forecast climbs to 91 degrees in the Valley. The ridge will help guide temperatures back to the middle 90s Saturday and Sunday. While not at a record level, it will be warmer than average.

The ridge, however, does not last long. Another area of low pressure will shift over the West Coast by Monday. This will increase winds as early as Sunday and drops temperatures beginning Monday.

Gusts are expected to hit 30-35 mph around spots like Show Low and Flagstaff. Phoenix is expecting breezy weather with gusts of 20-25 mph.

Next Week:

By Monday, the high slips to 85 degrees in Phoenix. The high drops down to 83 on Tuesday and remains in the mid-upper 80s by Wednesday. Thursday we'll return to the 90s.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)