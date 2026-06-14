1-year-old boy dead after being pulled from Gilbert pool

The Brief A 1-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a swimming pool in Gilbert on Sunday evening. The child was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning.



A 1-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a pool at a Gilbert home on Sunday evening.

What we know:

The drowning happened at a home near Higley and Elliot roads just after 5:30 p.m. on June 14.

Gilbert Police responded to the home and immediately began life-saving efforts on the child, who had been found unresponsive in the pool. The 1-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the child ended up in the pool and how long he was there.

What they're saying:

"Our thoughts are with the child’s loved ones during this devastating time," the police department said.

What's next:

Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning.

Map of the area.