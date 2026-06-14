1-year-old boy dead after being pulled from Gilbert pool
GILBERT, Ariz. - A 1-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a pool at a Gilbert home on Sunday evening.
What we know:
The drowning happened at a home near Higley and Elliot roads just after 5:30 p.m. on June 14.
Gilbert Police responded to the home and immediately began life-saving efforts on the child, who had been found unresponsive in the pool. The 1-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
What we don't know:
It is unclear how the child ended up in the pool and how long he was there.
What they're saying:
"Our thoughts are with the child’s loved ones during this devastating time," the police department said.
What's next:
Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning.
Map of the area.
The Source: Gilbert Police Department