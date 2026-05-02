Up to $2,000 reward offered in 20-year-old Arizona cold case | Silent Witness

We're highlighting a cold case from January 2006 involving the death of 35-year-old Wilfrido Altamirano, also known as Freddy.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Jennifer Zach was in the FOX 10 studio to discuss the investigation, which is now just over 20 years old.

The backstory:

Altamirano was found dead in his 1993 dark green GMC pickup truck in the area of 43rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.

Investigators determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma, which Sergeant Zach described as a really hard impact that killed him.

Because the incident occurred two decades ago, technology was different, and police are now relying heavily on the memories of the public to find new leads. They are specifically looking for anyone who might have seen Altamirano's dark green GMC Suburban or who knew the people he associated with at the time.

What you can do:

Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to solving this crime and bringing closure to the family.

Anyone with even the smallest amount of information is encouraged to contact 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

Authorities emphasize that no detail is too small when trying to ensure a family can finally rest in peace knowing their loved one's case was solved.

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