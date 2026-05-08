Arizona woman accused of hitting, killing man she met on dating app

The Brief Mikela Bahe, 30, is accused of hitting 52-year-old Norris Taft with his SUV on May 3 near 16th Street and Maryland Avenue. Taft died at the hospital after the collision. Police say Taft met Bahe on a dating app, and at some point during their date, the two got into an argument. Bahe allegedly fled to Flagstaff after the collision, where she was arrested days later.



An Arizona woman accused of killing a man she met on a dating app has been arrested.

The backstory:

Phoenix Police say officers on May 3 responded to a collision involving a pedestrian at an apartment complex near 16th Street and Maryland Avenue just after 4 p.m. Once at the scene, officers found 52-year-old Norris Taft with critical injuries. Taft was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say they learned 30-year-old Mikela Bahe met Taft on a dating app, and Taft picked her up in his SUV. The two then went to a dispensary before going back to Taft's apartment. At some point during their date, police say there was an argument and Bahe ran over Taft with his SUV before leaving the area.

Detectives were able to identify Bahe as the suspect through surveillance video, which showed her at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport boarding a shuttle that was scheduled to travel to Flagstaff.

Mikela Bahe (MCSO)

On May 6, Flagstaff Police found Bahe and took her into custody. Bahe was booked into jail on a $1 million cash bond. She's accused of second-degree murder, theft of means of transportation and failure to remain on the scene of a fatal accident.

What you can do:

Investigators are still trying to find Taft's SUV. If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-626-6151.

Police are still looking for Norris Taft's SUV, pictured here. (Phoenix PD)

Map of the area where the collision happened: