Suspect arrested after stray bullet kills Phoenix teen

By FOX 10 Staff
Fernando Pina

PHOENIX - A man has been arrested after a stray bullet pierced through a second-story bedroom in Phoenix, killing a 15-year-old girl.

According to Phoenix Police, Graciela Molina was sitting inside her home near 48th Street and Broadway Road on June 25 and suffered a gunshot wound when a bullet came from the outside and into her bedroom.

Molina was taken to hospital in critical condition after the shooting but was later pronounced dead.

Thirty-five-year-old Fernando Pina was arrested in connection to the shooting on June 27, according to court documents.

He is accused of manslaughter.



 

On Monday morning, police announced they will hold a news conference on the shooting.

