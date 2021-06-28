Suspect arrested after stray bullet kills Phoenix teen

article

A man has been arrested after a stray bullet pierced through a second-story bedroom in Phoenix, killing a 15-year-old girl.

According to Phoenix Police, Graciela Molina was sitting inside her home near 48th Street and Broadway Road on June 25 and suffered a gunshot wound when a bullet came from the outside and into her bedroom.

Molina was taken to hospital in critical condition after the shooting but was later pronounced dead.

Thirty-five-year-old Fernando Pina was arrested in connection to the shooting on June 27, according to court documents.

He is accused of manslaughter.







On Monday morning, police announced they will hold a news conference on the shooting.

