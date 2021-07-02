Police release body camera footage taken during shooting at West Phoenix bar

Officials have released new details surrounding a police shooting in West Phoenix on June 20.

According to a statement released by police on July 2, the shooting happened at around 12:45 a.m., in the area of 96th Avenue and Camelback Road.

The incident began when two off-duty officers in uniform were working at a bar in the area on Saturday night. A customer had approached them, telling police that her ex-boyfriend, since identified as 32-year-old Jesse Villasaez, was possibly following her from another nearby bar.

"Sometime later, the officers overheard an argument on the outside patio, and recognized Villaseaz from the picture. He was arguing with the females and other patrons," read a portion of the statement. "The officers, working with security guards from the business, asked the male to leave, and trespassed him from the property."

Villasaez, according to police, was later seen driving through the parking lot, and then turn to drive behind the bar.

"As the two officers walked to the back, they saw Villaseaz driving towards where they were standing. As Villasaez got closer, he began firing a handgun from his moving vehicle near the officer. The muzzle flash can be seen on the security camera footage. Both officers returned fire," read a portion of the statement.

Investigators say Villasaez was later found near 67th Avenue and Earll Drive. He was not hurt from the shooting, and was arrested.

"Villasaez was arrested for aggravated assault on a police officer, unlawfully discharging a firearm, among other numerous felony charges," read a portion of the statement.

As for the officers involved in the shooting, Phoenix Police officials say one of them, a 16-year veteran of the department, is assigned to the Maryvale Precinct Patrol Division, while the other one is a sergeant who is assigned to the Training Bureau. The sergeant has been a police officer for 22 years.

"An internal investigation by the Professional Standard Bureau is currently underway, in addition to a criminal investigation. Once the criminal investigation is complete it will then be reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office," read a portion of the statement.

