PD: Man fires shots near 2 uniformed officers outside crowded West Phoenix bar

By and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenix Police investigate officer-involved shooting outside of bar

FOX 10's Steve Nielsen spoke with Phoenix Police Sergeant Ann Justus to learn more about an officer-involved shooting outside of a West Phoenix bar on Sunday.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting outside of a crowded bar on 96th Avenue and Camelback.

Officials say a man had been asked to leave the bar a little after midnight on Sunday, and as he drove away, he fired a gun near two off-duty officers in uniform.

The suspect drove away but was later caught near 67th Avenue and Earll Drive.

No one was injured in the incident.

