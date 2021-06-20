PD: Man fires shots near 2 uniformed officers outside crowded West Phoenix bar
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting outside of a crowded bar on 96th Avenue and Camelback.
Officials say a man had been asked to leave the bar a little after midnight on Sunday, and as he drove away, he fired a gun near two off-duty officers in uniform.
The suspect drove away but was later caught near 67th Avenue and Earll Drive.
No one was injured in the incident.
