PD: Man fires shots near 2 uniformed officers outside crowded West Phoenix bar

Phoenix Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting outside of a crowded bar on 96th Avenue and Camelback.

Officials say a man had been asked to leave the bar a little after midnight on Sunday, and as he drove away, he fired a gun near two off-duty officers in uniform.

The suspect drove away but was later caught near 67th Avenue and Earll Drive.

No one was injured in the incident.

