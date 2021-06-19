Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix Fire: Missing hiker found dead on South Mountain

By Alexa Vagnozzi
Published 
South Mountain
FOX 10 Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire Department officials say a missing hiker has been found dead at South Mountain Park.

On June 19, officials say a man in his mid-20's was reported missing after his family hadn't heard from him since 10 a.m when he told them he was going to go hiking at South Mountain.

Phoenix Fire technical rescue teams responded to the "T-Bone" trailhead to search for him. 

City of Phoenix Park Rangers and the Phoenix Police Department's helicopter Firebird 10 helped the rescue teams search for the hiker on the ground and in the air.

When finally located, the hiker was dead. 

The cause of death is unknown at this time. Phoenix police are investigating.

