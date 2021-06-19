Police: Man shot, killed at north Phoenix apartment complex

article

Phoenix police say a man is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex.

Officers arrived on scene at 1:30 a.m. on June 19 in response to a shooting call at an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Bell Road.

Officials say when officers and firefighters arrived, 25-year-old Elijah Hassan Muhammad, was found dead.

No further information was released.

Police ask if anyone has any information that they contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

