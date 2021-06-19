Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

PD: Man dead, woman hurt after suspect shoots into their vehicle in west Phoenix

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
police lights article

PHOENIX - A man is dead and a woman is injured after a unknown suspect reportedly shot into their car near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road, Phoenix police say.

Officers had responded to reports of a car that had crashed into a wall in the area at 1 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found a man in the driver's seat and a woman near the car. Both of them had gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital.

The man, who was not identified, did not survive his injuries. The woman had non-life threatening wounds.

Officers were told that the pair had been sitting inside of their parked vehicle when someone had approached them and shot into the car. 

"After the shooting, the victim tried to drive, and collided with the wall," police said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

More crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

 