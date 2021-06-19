PD: Man dead, woman hurt after suspect shoots into their vehicle in west Phoenix

article

A man is dead and a woman is injured after a unknown suspect reportedly shot into their car near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road, Phoenix police say.

Officers had responded to reports of a car that had crashed into a wall in the area at 1 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found a man in the driver's seat and a woman near the car. Both of them had gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital.

The man, who was not identified, did not survive his injuries. The woman had non-life threatening wounds.

Officers were told that the pair had been sitting inside of their parked vehicle when someone had approached them and shot into the car.

"After the shooting, the victim tried to drive, and collided with the wall," police said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

