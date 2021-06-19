Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
6 critically injured after truck driver runs over group of bicyclists in Show Low; suspect shot

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated just in
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Scene of a "mass casualty incident" in Show Low article

Scene of a "mass casualty incident" in Show Low

SHOW LOW, Ariz. - Six people have been critically injured after being run over by a truck in Show Low, officials confirmed Saturday morning.

Police say a black Ford truck had hit multiple bicyclists in front of the Horne Auto Collision Center during the city's Bike the Bluff road race. 

Paramedics transported six people to the hospital. Four of them are in critical condition, and the other two are critically injured but are in stable condition, police said.

There were two to three other people injured in the collision and went to the hospital as walk-ins. They were in stable condition as well.

The driver fled the scene of the crash before being chased down by police.

Officers pursued the suspect to an area near 3rd Drive and Oliver, and the driver was eventually shot behind an ACE Hardware in the area. The suspect, identified only as a 35-year-old white male, was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Police did not disclose what exactly led up to the shooting.

The Show Low Police Department, the Navajo County Sheriff's Office and the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety are investigating.

"Our community is shocked at this incident and our hearts and prayers are with the injured and their families at this time," Show Low officials said in a statement.

The westbound lanes of Highway 60 near Horne Auto Collision Center are closed.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

