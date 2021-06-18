Deadly crash involving tanker truck on Loop 202 leaves family in mourning

On June 18 DPS officials released the names of those who were killed following a crash on the Loop 202.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on June 9 when a semi-truck pulling a tanker filled with milk "failed to slow for traffic congestion in the area of 52nd and Van Buren Streets and collided with seven passenger vehicles," the Arizona Department of Public Safety said on June 10.

Following the collision, the tanker separated from the truck and crossed over the concrete median wall into westbound lanes of traffic. The semi-truck ignited and was destroyed by the fire.

After arriving at the scene, Phoenix firefighters extinguished the fire and discovered the tanker was leaking milk and diesel fuel.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, and they were identified as

35-year-old Sedeqwa Keyara-Parker of Phoenix

21-year-old Alexius Hooper of Phoenix

20-year-old Dante Brubeck-Vanderslice of Casa Grande

20-year-old Jennifer Vidal of Casa Grande

On June 10, the Associated Press reported that the National Transportation Safety Board is sending nine investigators to conduct a safety probe into the crash, in cooperation with DPS.

Mother of victim speaks out

Loved ones say Brubeck-Vanderslice would do anything for family, always putting himself before others.

"I feel like a hole in my heart, just a piece of me is gone," said Maria Seidenstricker, the mother of Brubeck-Vanderslice. "He was compassionate, was fun-loving, he was the best son anybody could ask for."

Brubeck-Vanderslice always wanted to care for people. So much so, in fact, that he joined the medical field with a goal of becoming a pediatric nurse. Seidenstricker says he started volunteering at Banner Casa Grande Medical Center at the age of 12.

"I mean, he was there during the Christmas breaks, the Spring breaks, Summer breaks. He was just always there. He was committed and dedicated, responsible," said Seidenstricker.

All that work eventually paid off, as Brubeck-Vanderslice ended up working as a patient care assistant at Banner.

Brubeck-Vanderslice was with Vidal, who was his friend, while driving on the loop 202.

"When they passed away, they were going to get a Whataburger and Dutch Brothers," said Seidenstricker. "You know, get a coffee and something to eat."

The morning after the crash, Seidestricker expected her son to come over for his brother's birthday. Instead, officers came to her door.

"He was just a beautiful soul in this world," said Seidenstricker. "I would just like to let him know that I'm just I was so proud of him for everything that he's done in his life."

