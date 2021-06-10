Expand / Collapse search
4 dead, 9 injured in fiery, multi-vehicle crash on Loop 202

By and Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

4 dead, 9 injured in fiery crash on Loop 202

PHOENIX - A fiery crash involving eight vehicles on the Loop 202 left four people dead and nine others injured, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

The crash happened on the night of June 9 along the eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 Red Mountain near 52nd Street.

After arriving at the scene, firefighters extinguished a fire burning in one of the vehicles and found a milk truck was leaking milk and diesel fuel.

Firefighters extricated multiple victims from the vehicles.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Six people – two men in their 20s, a woman in her 20s, a 22-year-old man, a 45-year-old man, and a 42-year-old woman – were transported to hospitals in critical condition.

Three other people, a 23-year-old man, a 22-year-old man, and a 6-year-old girl, were hospitalized in stable condition.

One other man was evaluated at the scene and refused transport to the hospital.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the cause of the crash.

The westbound lanes of the freeway have reopened, however, the eastbound lanes remain closed.

