1 dead, 4 injured after fiery West Phoenix crash

Phoenix Police say a man has died following a fiery crash near 51st Avenue and Fillmore early Saturday morning.

When officers arrived to the area, they discovered that a passenger car and a Jeep had collided into each other.

The car, which was driven by a 17-year-old, had three other passengers inside. It had been heading north down 51st Avenue when it rear-ended the Jeep, police say.

The Jeep was sent careening into a power pole and caught fire. The driver died from his injuries, and his identity was not released.

The four people inside the other car suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that speed and impairment may be factors in the crash.

51st Avenue is restricted between Van Buren and Roosevelt.

The investigation is ongoing.

