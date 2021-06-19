Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

1 dead, 4 injured after fiery West Phoenix crash

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 57 mins ago
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a man has died following a fiery crash near 51st Avenue and Fillmore early Saturday morning.

When officers arrived to the area, they discovered that a passenger car and a Jeep had collided into each other. 

The car, which was driven by a 17-year-old, had three other passengers inside. It had been heading north down 51st Avenue when it rear-ended the Jeep, police say.

The Jeep was sent careening into a power pole and caught fire. The driver died from his injuries, and his identity was not released.

The four people inside the other car suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that speed and impairment may be factors in the crash.

51st Avenue is restricted between Van Buren and Roosevelt.

The investigation is ongoing.

One person died in a crash near 51sf Ave and Fillmore.

One person died in a crash near 51sf Ave and Fillmore.

More Arizona headlines

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.




 