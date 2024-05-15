Deadly Phoenix apartment shooting; men shot on freeway overpass l Morning News Brief

A man died after being shot at an apartment complex near Interstate 17 and Indian School Road, two men are expected to survive after being shot on a Phoenix freeway overpass, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 15.

1. Deadly shooting at Phoenix apartments

Featured article

2. Men shot on Phoenix freeway overpass

3. Biden, Trump agree to debates

Featured article

4. AZ Congressional District 1 debate set for Wednesday night

Featured article

5. Judge throws out AZ GOP lawsuit

Featured article

Today's weather