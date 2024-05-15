Deadly Phoenix apartment shooting; men shot on freeway overpass l Morning News Brief

PHOENIX - A man died after being shot at an apartment complex near Interstate 17 and Indian School Road, two men are expected to survive after being shot on a Phoenix freeway overpass, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 15.
1. Deadly shooting at Phoenix apartments
A man is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex near Interstate 17 and Indian School Road.
2. Men shot on Phoenix freeway overpass
2 men shot on I-17 overpass
Phoenix Police say the shooting happened on May 14 along the Interstate 17 overpass at Dunlap. Both men were hospitalized and are expected to survive. Investigators say the victims may have been shot by a man on a bicycle. The suspect remains on the loose.
3. Biden, Trump agree to debates
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have agreed to two debates hosted by CNN and ABC.
4. AZ Congressional District 1 debate set for Wednesday night
On Wednesday night, six Arizona Democrats hoping to unseat a longtime Republican congressman will take the debate stage.
5. Judge throws out AZ GOP lawsuit
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit by Republicans who sought to have Arizona’s election procedures manual declared invalid, marking the defeat of one of three challenges seeking to throw out parts of the state’s guide for conducting elections.
Today's weather
Morning Weather Forecast - 5/15/24
A slightly cooler day in the Valley with a high in the mid 90s.