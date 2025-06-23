Arizona geologist Daniel Robinson still missing 4 years later

The Brief As of June 23, 2025, it's been four years since 24-year-old geologist Daniel Robinson was last seen leaving a Buckeye desert worksite. Despite his Jeep and some belongings being found a month after his disappearance, Robinson remains missing, and Buckeye Police are still actively investigating all leads.



What we know:

The 24-year-old was last seen in June 2021 leaving his worksite near Sun Valley Parkway and Cactus Road around 9 a.m. A month later, his Jeep and some belongings were found, but he has not been seen or heard from since.

A co-worker, who was the last person to see him, says Robinson was acting odd. He reportedly asked the co-worker if he wanted to go back to Phoenix, but then waived goodbye and left.

Robinson's father remains committed to finding out what happened to his son.

Daniel Robinson. Photo courtesy of David Robinson II

On June 23, the Buckeye Police Department released a statement.

"Buckeye police are committed to locating Daniel Robinson and getting answers for his loved ones and the many people who have become deeply invested in his case. Detectives continue to investigate every tip and lead and urge anyone with information on Daniel’s whereabouts to contact us. This missing person case remains open until we find Daniel."

Map of the area where Robinson was last seen

What you can do:

Click here to see Buckeye PD's timeline of events in Robinson's disappearance.

Click here if you'd like to report any information on this case.