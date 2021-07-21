NPS: Multiple people struck by lightning during monsoon storm at Grand Canyon

Multiple people were injured after being struck by lightning while hiking during a monsoon storm in the Grand Canyon.

According to the National Park Service, officials received a report of multiple people struck by lightning at the Bright Angel Trailhead just before 3 p.m. on July 20.

Crews responding to the scene found a 30-year-old man and 28-year-old woman unresponsive, however, the man regained consciousness without medical assistance.

Life-saving measures were performed on the woman and she regained a pulse.

Due to storm activity, air transport was not available and the victims were transported by ground to the Flagstaff Medical Center. The woman is currently in stable condition.

At least two other people suffered "lightning splash injuries" and were treated at the Grand Canyon Clinic.

"The lightning strike is a reminder that monsoon season brings not only rain, but dangerous and potentially life-threatening lightning during thunderstorms," officials said on Wednesday. "Serious injuries and fatalities have occurred at Grand Canyon National Park as a result of lightning strikes. Visitors to the park are reminded that if the sound of thunder follows a lightning flash within 30 seconds or less, they should seek shelter in a building or vehicle or proceed to the nearest bus stop to get on a park shuttle."

Officials say lightning strikes an average of 25,000 times per year in Grand Canyon National Park.

Lightning flashes the cliffs and buttes of Grand Canyon. (Grand Canyon National Park Service)

