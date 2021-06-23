Illinois man found dead on South Kaibab Trail at Grand Canyon National Park

article

A man from Illinois who was hiking the Grand Canyon died on June 22.

The National Park Service says they received a report of CPR in progress approximately a half mile below the South Kaibab Trailhead.

The hiker, identified as 60-year-old William Smith who was hiking out of the canyon after a day hike to Ooh Ahh Point.

NPS is investigating into the incident.

Grand Canyon Park rangers strongly recommend for hikers to postpone challenging hikes or trying new activities while first responders continue to concentrate on other incidents.

NPS recommends reading the Hiking tips page before heading down trails and for current information on inner canyon conditions check Backcountry Updates and Closures page.







