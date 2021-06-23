Voluntary recall of some marijuana products underway in Arizona due to Salmonella, mold contamination

article

Officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services announced on June 23 that multiple marijuana establishments and dispensaries have started a voluntary recall of a number of marijuana products due to possible contamination with Salmonella or Aspergillus, or mold.

8 Marijuana products affected

According to a statement released by ADHS on June 23, a total of eight Marijuana products are subjected to the voluntary recall.

Of the eight items, three of them are being recalled for potential Salmonella contamination. They are:

Harvest Platinum 14g Pre Pack Indica Flower (Glazed Apricot Gelato) with Batch Number CVGH210406HB

EHF (Elephant Head Farms) HAT Trick #17 Flower with Batch Number 030821F1H12

Mohave Cannabis Preroll with Batch Number LAB $454 PR

ADHS officials say the other five products being recalled are possibly contaminated with mold. They are identified as:

Harvest Platinum 14g Pre Pack Sativa Flower (Tiger Haze) with Batch Number CVGH210406HM (L)

Modern Flower 3.5g Pre Pack Indica Flower (Orange Acai) with Batch Number CVGH2104210HI

Sol Flower Dispensaries and Establishments Tahiti Lime with Batch Number 0121TILM.33.WT

Tru Infusion Flower Cherry WIFI with Batch Number 0326R12CUC

The Pharm Chemistry #1 (HD 3/24/21) with Batch Number Chemistry #1 1 B15B.R1-10

How did ADHS officials discover the problem?

Officials say their laboratory auditors determined, during a routine inspection of an independent third-party laboratory that marijuana samples that tested positive for Salmonella, as well as marijuana samples that tested positive for Aspergillus, were reported to dispensaries and marijuana establishments as free of contaminants.

"Once ADHS discovered the positive test results, the establishments involved were notified and took immediate action to work with all distribution and retail partners to remove any potentially impacted products," read a portion of the statement.

Has anyone gotten sick from these products?

ADHS officials say to date, no illnesses have been reported, and that the recall announcement was made out of an abundance of caution.

"Patients who have purchased potentially contaminated products should not ingest, inhale, or otherwise consume them and should dispose of them. If you have already consumed any of the products and have any of the symptoms described below, please contact your healthcare provider or seek emergency care in the event of an emergency," read a portion of the statement.

Symptoms

According to ADHS, symptoms from ingesting salmonella usually start within six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days. Ingestion can happen inadvertently after handling Salmonella-contaminated products:

Diarrhea (that can be bloody)

Fever

Stomach cramps

Some people may also have nausea, vomiting, or a headache

More information: https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/general/salmonella-symptoms.html

"Aspergillus can cause allergic reactions or infection, usually in people already sick with something else. Symptoms range from asthma or cold like symptoms to fever and chest pain among many others."

A full list of Aspergillus symptoms can be found on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) website: https://www.cdc.gov/fungal/diseases/aspergillosis/symptoms.html

