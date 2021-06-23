PD: Suspect sought in Phoenix motel shooting

Police say a suspect is on the loose following a shooting at a Phoenix motel that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

According to Phoenix Police, the shooting happened at about 5 a.m. on June 23 near Interstate 17 and McDowell Road.

Officers responded to the scene and found a man with gunshot injuries. He was hospitalized for his injuries.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

