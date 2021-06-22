Accused driver arrested for deadly hit-and-run near ASU Tempe campus

Tempe Police have identified a driver who allegedly killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run near Arizona State University over the weekend.

Police say driver David Michael Gonzales and another male passenger were stopped at a red light near Mill Avenue and University when the victim, identified as Joseph Henry, approached the driver's side of the box truck.

"Joseph Henry proceeded to jump onto the driver’s side of the truck and a physical altercation took place through the window," police said in a statement.

When the light turned green, the driver hit the gas, running over Henry and fled the scene.

Henry died at the hospital, and Gonzales kept driving for a short time before he was arrested by police.

The investigation is ongoing.

