Police: Suspect arrested after man shot, killed at north Phoenix apartment complex
PHOENIX - Police say a suspect has been arrested after a man died in a shooting at a north Phoenix apartment complex.
Officers arrived on scene at 1:30 a.m. on June 19 in response to a shooting call at an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Bell Road.
Officials say when officers and firefighters arrived, 25-year-old Elijah Hassan Muhammad was found dead.
Investigators later identified 30-year-old Cody Christopher Thomas as a suspect and he was arrested in the East Valley. He's accused of first-degree murder.
"During an interview, Thomas admitted to shooting the victim, taking a large amount of cash from the victim, and disposing of the murder weapon on a freeway," police said in a statement. "Detectives were able to locate and recover the discarded firearm."
