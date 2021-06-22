Man killed in Phoenix shooting near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road

article

A man was killed in a Phoenix homicide on Tuesday, June 22, says the Phoenix Police Department.

Sgt. Andy Williams says officers responded to the shooting near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 3:15 p.m. and found a man in critical condition.

The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

"Preliminary information suggests the victim was in a vehicle with another adult male, when an argument escalated into a shooting," Williams said, adding, the suspect fled before police made it to the scene.

No further information is available.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Continuing Coverage