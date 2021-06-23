Hiker rescued after fall on Piestewa Peak in Phoenix

article

Due to light rainfall and a slippery trail, a rescue was conducted by Phoenix Fire Department after a 52-year old woman slipped and fell at Piestewa Peak on June 23.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the technical rescue team hiked to Piestewa Peak Summit Trail finding the woman in stable condition, but with an isolated upper are injury.

According to Phoenix Fire Captain Scott Douglas, the woman's arm was then splinted and was assisted down the mountain carefully.

The unidentified hiker was taken for further evaluation and there were no injuries to the firefighters on this incident.

