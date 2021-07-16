Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
3
Airport Weather Warning
until FRI 9:15 AM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Louisiana man dies while hiking Bright Angel Trail in Grand Canyon

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Grand Canyon
FOX 10 Phoenix

Louisiana hiker dies in Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK - A 44-year-old man has died while hiking Bright Angel Trail in Grand Canyon National Park, officials said on July 15.

Rodney Hatfield, from Washington, Louisiana, had reportedly been on a multi-day hiking trip and was returning from Phantom Ranch when he started having trouble hiking up Bright Angel Trail near Indian Garden on Wednesday afternoon.

"Hatfield reached Mile-and-a-Half Resthouse before becoming unresponsive," officials said.

A volunteer arrived in minutes, and other rangers responded by foot and helicopter to resuscitate him. Their efforts did not work, and Hatfield died.

The cause of death has not been determined. The National Park Service, along with the Coconino County Medical Examiner, is investigating.

"Rangers at Grand Canyon strongly urge visitors who plan to hike in the canyon to take extra precautions and hike safely," officials said. "Hikers should hike before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m., rest in shade whenever possible, and avoid hiking during the heat of the day."

The Bright Angel Trail from the first trail view along Hermit Road

The Bright Angel Trail from the first trail view along Hermit Road (NPS Photo/M. Quinn)

More Arizona headlines

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:




 