Woman shot by Peoria Police after reportedly shooting at officers

A 19-year-old woman is out of the hospital and behind bars after being shot by police officers near 67th Avenue and Peoria on July 15.

Peoria police had responded to reports of an armed woman entering several vehicles in a parking lot in the area, officials said in a statement.

When officers approached a woman who matched the description dispatchers had provided, 19-year-old Autumn Burton reportedly pulled out a gun and started firing an "unknown" amount of shots at police.

Authorities started shooting back, and the Glendale woman was eventually shot in the cheek.

Burton was taken into custody and treated at a local hospital, where she was later released.

She faces several charges, including aggravated assault.

No officers or bystanders were hurt.

