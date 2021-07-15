Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
2
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Police: Arrest made in connection with murder of Chardae Todd

By
Published 
Updated 30 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Arrest made in connection with murder of Phoenix woman

Months after a 22-year-old pregnant woman was shot and killed, police have made an arrest in connection with the murder. Meanwhile, the person who allegedly shot the woman remains on the loose. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.

PHOENIX - Eight months since a drive-by shooting that killed a 22-year-old pregnant woman in Phoenix, authorities say an arrest has been made.

In April, we reported on the death of 22-year-old Chardae Amari Todd on November 9 2020. That night, Phoenix Police officers responded to a shooting call, and when officers arrived at the scene located near 43rd Avenue and Buckeye Road, they found Chardae shot and killed.

The victim was four months pregnant at the time, and she was also the mother of a 2-year-old girl.

"Just at a human level, take someone to the hospital. You can throw them in the back of the car, just as easily as you can throw them out the car, and you can take them to a fire department or a police station or somewhere other than just leaving her," said Charlotte.

Authorities identify person arrested; victim's mother still has questions

Authorities have identified the person arrested in connection with Chardae's shooting death as 25-year-old Wilbur Tochico. Tochico was taken into custody on July 14, after he was found in Glendale. He is accused of driving the suspect vehicle. 

Officials say the person who shot and killed Chardae has not been arrested.

Meanwhile, Charlotte is relieved, but not satisfied with the arrest.

"I believe it's kind of twisted, but that's my own belief. We'll figure it out when the truth comes out," said Charlotte.

