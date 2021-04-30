Expand / Collapse search

Who killed Chardae Todd? Reward for tips in Phoenix murder case now up to $20k

Crime and Public Safety
Months later, still no arrests in death of pregnant woman

Chardae Todd was 22-years-old and four months pregnant when she was killed in Phoenix, and her mother is still waiting for an arrest in her daughter's murder case.

PHOENIX - Nearly six months later, a mother is still waiting for an arrest in her daughter's murder case.

Chardae Amari Todd was 22-years-old when she was killed, and for the first time, her mother is speaking exclusively with FOX 10.

The reward for information leading to an arrest has gone up by thousands of dollars. Todd's family is pleading for tips as time since Chardae's death have been agonizing. 

There are still no answers to the questions who killed Chardae and why?

"My daughter was left there to die alone.. is heartbreaking."

For Charlotte Todd, nothing is familiar here in the area of 41st Avenue and West Tonto Street, but what brings her back is her daughter's memorial. It's a reminder of how much she misses Chardae.


 

"She was a good mother. She was a loyal friend."

On the night of Nov. 9, 2020, Phoenix police officers responded to a call about a shooting. They found Chardae, who was shot and killed. Chardae was four months pregnant and the mother of a 2-year-old girl.

Charlotte says her daughter last worked at shift at FedEx Freight that night and believes whoever killed Chardae is someone known to her -- and somebody must know something.

The reward for information leading to an arrest is now at $20,000. Charlotte says much-needed answers are worth each penny.

"It's priceless information."

Chardae, a college graduate, balanced her job with continuing her education in social work, along with being a single parent. Her little girl still asks where she is every day.

"But one day, her daughter is gonna ask me, 'what happened to my mom,' and I'm gonna have to tell her an answer," said Charlotte.

If you have any information about this case, call Silent Witness at (480) WITNESS. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest and indictment.

