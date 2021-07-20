Hiker dies on Bright Angel Trail in Grand Canyon

article

A 56-year-old man died while hiking along Bright Angel Trail in the Grand Canyon, officials said on Tuesday.

On the morning of July 19, officials were notified of a hiker with a medical emergency on the trail.

"The caller determined that the hiker did not have a pulse while on the phone with dispatchers," officials said in a statement.

The victim became unresponsive near Mile-and-Half Resthouse after returning from a day trip to Plateau Point. Witnesses at the scene performed CPR until rescue crews arrived. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway by the National Park Service and Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Before heading down trail, hikers are strongly encouraged to read the Hiking Tips page and check the Backcountry Updates and Closures page for current information on inner canyon conditions. More information about hiking safely in the summer is available at https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/hike-smart.htm.

