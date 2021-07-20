PD: Teen shot, killed at Phoenix apartment complex

article

A homicide investigation is underway at a Phoenix apartment complex after police say a teen was shot and killed.

According to police, officers responded on July 20 at 4:16 a.m. to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex near Interstate 17 and Glenrosa Avenue.

Once at the scene, officers located a 16-year-old boy who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Preliminary information is the male was shot inside of an apartment after an altercation," Sgt. Ann Justus said in a statement.

Investigators are working to determine the suspects involved in the shooting.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

