Chandler PD: Suspect wearing a wig breaks into DC Steak House, steals money

The Chandler Police Department released footage of a July 4 burglary at the DC Steak House and say the man in the video has been arrested.

Police say the suspect, Patrick James Hopkins Intintoli, was wearing a face mask and orange shirt while using bolt cutters to break the lock to get into the steak house just before 9 a.m.

Intintoli then left on a skateboard before coming back wearing a different outfit, including a wig underneath a hat. Police say once he came back, he forced himself into an office, stealing a large amount of money.

Intintoli was arrested on July 15 at his Mesa home and is accused of burglary and property damage.







