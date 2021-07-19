Expand / Collapse search
Body recovered from Scottsdale canal identified as missing man

Body recovered from Scottsdale canal near where missing man was last seen

The body was found in the same area where a missing man was last seen over the weekend. FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A body that was recovered from a Scottsdale canal during the morning hours of July 19 has been identified as a man who went missing in the downtown area.

According to police, a passerby spotted the body which was found in a canal near Scottsdale and Camelback Roads.

On Wednesday, police said the body has been identified by the medical examiner as 23-year-old Robert Cuillo.

"Robert Cuillo is a missing person who was last seen in the Downtown Scottsdale area early Saturday morning at 1:00 am over by Wasted Grain," said Aaron Bolin with the Scottsdale Police Department.

Following Cuillo's disappearance, frantic family and friends posted all over social media, asking for the community's help to find Cuillo.

Police have not said how Cuillo ended up in the canal.

missing cuillo

Robert Cuillo

Surveillance video shows Cuillo at smoke shop

Cuillo was last seen on surveillance video at a nearby business called Wasted Grain and at Glass Monkey Smoke Shop.

At 11:19 p.m. Friday, two hours before Cuillo was last seen, surveillance video obtained by FOX 10 from the smoke shop shows Cuillo walking inside the smoke shop, hugging one of his buddies, and chat with friends. The whole encounter lasted about three minutes.

An hour and a half later, Cuillo walked into the smoke shop, alone. That was the last time he was seen.

An employee at the smoke shop says he saw Cuillo the night he went missing.

"Nothing seemed off. He seemed like he had it together. He wasn't drunk, wasn't going crazy, wasn't loud. He was just buying a vape," said Ryan Milosevich, who was working at the smoke shop on Friday night. "It's sad, He was a nice dude. He would come here quite often and pick up some of the vapes we had, and it's just sad. He seemed like he just came out here having a good time with his buddies, and it's just really sad."

