3 critically injured after argument in South Phoenix escalates into shootout

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
PHOENIX - Three men are in life-threatening condition after they shot each other in a home near 24th Place and Baseline Road on July 18, Phoenix police say.

Police responded to the shooting call at 5:20 a.m. early Sunday morning. There, they found a man with serious gunshot wounds. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

During the investigation, officers say they discovered that two other men had been shot and had driven themselves to a local hospital with critical injuries of their own.

The three men had all been arguing at the South Phoenix home when they started shooting at each other, according to detectives.

The investigation is ongoing.

