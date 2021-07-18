PD: Woman shot dead by stray gunfire while ordering from Phoenix food truck

article

Phoenix Police are investigating after a 23-year-old woman was fatally shot near 17th Street and McDowell early Sunday morning.

Officers had responded to a shooting call in the area at 3:30 a.m. on July 18. When they arrived, they found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as 23-year-old Destiny McClain, later died at the hospital.

An investigation revealed that McClain had been ordering food from a food truck when she was struck by gunfire, police say.

Officers say unknown suspects were shooting from a vehicle in the area and that she was hit by a stray bullet traveling in her direction.

No suspect descriptions were made available. Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

More crime news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: