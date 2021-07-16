U.S Marshals and Tucson Police arrest suspect in connection to sexual conduct

article

Tucson Police and the U.S Marshals arrested a 35-year-old man after a week long search in Southern Arizona.

Officials arrested Isaac Martinez Celaya on July 15 near his home, during a short foot chase.

Celaya is accused of 13 counts of sexual conduct with a minor and failed to appear in court.

Authorities say there are probably several victims over the past few years.

