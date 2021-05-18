Suspect arrested after Phoenix mother of 4 found dead in apartment

A suspect has been arrested after police in Phoenix responded to reports of crying children on the porch of an apartment – and found the kids' mother inside dead.

According to Phoenix Police, officers responded just before 7:30 p.m. on May 17 to the apartment near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road and found two unsupervised toddlers, ages 2 and 3, on the porch.

"Trying to communicate with these children…we’re trying to talk to them and have them go to the front door of the apartment, and we just weren’t able to get them to do that," said Sergeant Ann Justus with the Phoenix Police Department.

Once inside the apartment, officers found the victim, 30-year-old Shavone Robinson, with obvious signs of trauma. A 4-week-old infant was also found inside the apartment. Officials say there were no signs of forced entry.

Investigators say Robinson is the mother of the children.

All three children were taken to a hospital for evaluation. They are in good condition and have been released.

"Our hearts go out to those children," Justus said. "You hope they’re not old enough to remember, but even if they don’t remember the incident, their childhood is going to be surrounded by this incident."

On July 16, police announced 30-year-old Andre Daniels was arrested in Tempe in connection to Robinson's death. He's accused of first-degree murder, weapons violations, and child abuse.

Andre Daniels

Loved ones, neighbors react to Shavone Robinson's death

Shavone Robinson (Credit: Kika Robinson)

Shavone's older sister said she was a great mother.

"She takes care of her kids, that’s what she posts on social media," said sister Kika Robinson. "Anyone that knows Shavone knows her kids."

Neighbors at the complex on Camelback and 19th Avenue were stunned.

"Especially having a mother taken away like that," said one neighbor. "That’s very sad. Heartbreaking. Honestly scary…because I have little kids."

"She’s a good person, a mother always first, daughter, sister," said the victim's sister. "If anyone has any information we want them to come forward."

Kika Robinson said the family planned a candlelight vigil for Shavone and a GoFundMe for the children.

Shavone also leaves behind a fourth son, who recently graduated from kindergarten.

Support the family's GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/142f5082

