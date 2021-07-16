FD: 5-year-old girl hospitalized after being found in Glendale pool
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A 5-year-old girl has been hospitalized after she was pulled from a pool in Glendale on Thursday.
The Glendale Fire Department said the incident happened at a home near 67th Avenue and Cactus.
"Upon arrival, the child did have a pulse but was struggling to breathe," Capt. Andy Padron said on July 15. "Crews began administering advanced life support to the child and has transported to a local hospital."
After arriving at the hospital, the child reportedly began breathing, but her condition is unknown.
It's unknown how the child made it into the pool.
