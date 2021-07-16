FD: 5-year-old girl hospitalized after being found in Glendale pool

article

A 5-year-old girl has been hospitalized after she was pulled from a pool in Glendale on Thursday.

The Glendale Fire Department said the incident happened at a home near 67th Avenue and Cactus.

"Upon arrival, the child did have a pulse but was struggling to breathe," Capt. Andy Padron said on July 15. "Crews began administering advanced life support to the child and has transported to a local hospital."

After arriving at the hospital, the child reportedly began breathing, but her condition is unknown.

It's unknown how the child made it into the pool.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.