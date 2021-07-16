Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
2
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

FD: 5-year-old girl hospitalized after being found in Glendale pool

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Glendale
FOX 10 Phoenix
Swimming pool article

FILE - Stock image of a swimming pool. (FOX TV Stations)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A 5-year-old girl has been hospitalized after she was pulled from a pool in Glendale on Thursday.

The Glendale Fire Department said the incident happened at a home near 67th Avenue and Cactus.

"Upon arrival, the child did have a pulse but was struggling to breathe," Capt. Andy Padron said on July 15. "Crews began administering advanced life support to the child and has transported to a local hospital."

After arriving at the hospital, the child reportedly began breathing, but her condition is unknown.

It's unknown how the child made it into the pool.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.