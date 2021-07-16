Family still searching for answers after Phoenix man was shot and killed in March 2021

A mother is begging for answers, as well as for some help from the public, in finding the person who killed her son.

35-year-old Brandon Diggs was found shot to death in Phoenix, and no arrests have been made in the case.

Victim was killed in March 2021

Police officials say at around 6:30 p.m. on March 8, officers responded to the area of Jefferson and 15th streets for reports of a shooting. There, they found Diggs with shooting injuries who was declared dead at the scene.

Diggs' body was reportedly found on a park table under the gazebos at Eastlake Park.

"He only came to the park because he had cooked the day before and he was bringing two containers of spaghetti to a person he knew was homeless and he would see at this area," said the victim's mother, Doris Diggs, in April 2021.

Diggs routinely brought food to those at the park because he loved his community.

Mother makes plea for help once again

"I play that day over and over in my mind. When my son left," said Doris. "This has not just broken our family. It’s broken a community. His family, his friends."

"Anytime we’re asking the public for help. We need more. We need more," said James Rothschild with Silent Witness.

A mother’s pain for her son, as well as the gut-wrenching reality of Diggs' kids growing up without a father, has left Doris asking 'where is the help?'

"People spend so much time with Black Lives Matter, and they spend so much time with wanting to beat up the police department for whatever the reason may be. They didn't do their role, they didn’t do their part, but you’re not helping them. How can they do their part if you’re not helping them? If Black Lives Matter, then Black people should help other Black people matter," said Doris.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

