Arizona Gov. Ducey issues emergency declaration due to flash floods in Flagstaff area

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has issued a Declaration of Emergency in response to flash floods that have slammed parts of northern Arizona over the past few days.

The emergency declaration allows up to $200,000 to be used to help support communities in Coconino County affected by the floods.

"Severe post-wildfire flooding is creating dangerous challenges for communities in Northern Arizona," Ducey said in a statement. "We will continue to work closely with local officials and safety personnel to protect people, pets and property throughout Arizona."

Since July 13, heavy rain has been sweeping across northern Arizona, and it has fallen on large burn scars left behind by the Museum Fire in 2019.

This caused flash floods that damaged homes, roadways, drainage systems and triggered road closures.

