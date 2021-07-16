Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM MST, Coconino County
9
Flood Advisory
from FRI 12:07 PM MST until FRI 3:15 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Advisory
until FRI 1:30 PM MST, Cochise County, Pima County, Santa Cruz County, Santa Cruz County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 12:36 PM MST until FRI 3:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Advisory
until FRI 2:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 12:03 PM MST until FRI 3:15 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Arizona Gov. Ducey issues emergency declaration due to flash floods in Flagstaff area

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix

Flagstaff braces for more flooding

The Northern Arizona city has been experiencing flooding in recent days, made worse by a 2019 wildfire that left burn scars in the area. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has issued a Declaration of Emergency in response to flash floods that have slammed parts of northern Arizona over the past few days.

The emergency declaration allows up to $200,000 to be used to help support communities in Coconino County affected by the floods.

"Severe post-wildfire flooding is creating dangerous challenges for communities in Northern Arizona," Ducey said in a statement. "We will continue to work closely with local officials and safety personnel to protect people, pets and property throughout Arizona."

Since July 13, heavy rain has been sweeping across northern Arizona, and it has fallen on large burn scars left behind by the Museum Fire in 2019.

This caused flash floods that damaged homes, roadways, drainage systems and triggered road closures.

Continued Coverage

Download FOX 10 apps for local breaking news and weather

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:


 