Phoenix Police searching for missing 3-month-old girl last seen with non-custodial mother

The Phoenix Police Department is searching for a 3-month-old girl who was last seen on July 16 with her mother, who does not have custody of her.

Amora Mohammed-Ali's last known location was in the area of 23rd Place and Janice Way, which is near Cave Creek Road and Greenway, police say.

She was last seen with her 19-year-old mother, Alysah Lorenza Mohammed-Ali.

Alysah is described as a 5'2", 105-pound Black woman with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix PD at 602-363-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

