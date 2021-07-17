Phoenix Police searching for missing 3-month-old girl last seen with non-custodial mother
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department is searching for a 3-month-old girl who was last seen on July 16 with her mother, who does not have custody of her.
Amora Mohammed-Ali's last known location was in the area of 23rd Place and Janice Way, which is near Cave Creek Road and Greenway, police say.
She was last seen with her 19-year-old mother, Alysah Lorenza Mohammed-Ali.
Alysah is described as a 5'2", 105-pound Black woman with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix PD at 602-363-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
