Suspect dead after Phoenix Police shooting near 32nd and Van Buren streets

A suspect is dead after he was shot Tuesday night by a Phoenix Police officer, the department said on July 21.

According to police, the shooting happened near 32nd and Van Buren Streets when a training officer and a trainee, who's been on the job for just two weeks, were called to an apartment complex at about 7:30 p.m.

Once on the scene, the officers met up with a woman who said her husband had hit her and was armed with a knife.

As an officer approached the apartment, the armed suspect walked outside.

"The officer told the suspect as, he was walking towards him, to show him his hands," said. Sgt. Mercedes Fortune. "At that moment, that suspect advanced on the officer, causing the officer to have to retreat and walk backwards. And based on that threat, is when the officer shot at that suspect."

FOX 10 has learned it was the training officer who opened fire on the suspect.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Miguel Hernandez-Rodriguez, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

There were also five children between the ages of 1 and 8 inside the apartment. They were not injured.

No officers were hurt.

