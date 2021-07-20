2 injured in car collision in Downtown Phoenix
article
PHOENIX - Two people were injured in a car crash involving two vehicles in Downtown Phoenix.
Phoenix Police say a car was speeding down Polk Street near Grand Avenue and collided with another car.
Officials say both drivers are expected to survive.
