Man accused of stabbing mother of 4 to death appears in court

In court on July 19, a mother confronts the man who is accused of stabbing and killing her daughter.

Related: Suspect arrested after Phoenix mother of 4 found dead in apartment

30-year-old Andre Daniels is accused of stabbing 30-year-old Shavone Robinson to death inside her apartment near Camelback Road and 19th Avenue. Investigators say Robinson claimed Daniels was the father of her baby, and was seeking child support.

Robinson was found on May 17, after her young children were heard crying on a balcony. Police believe the mom was killed days before. According to court documents, Robinson's one-month-old baby had skull fractures and brain bleeds.

During Daniels' court appearance, Robinson's mother, Kika Robinson, made an emotional plea for answers.

"I would really like to know what did she do to you for you to do this to her? You just take away my baby!" said Kika, as she cried. 'You didn't even know her. How? And another thing I would like to know: how could you do this in front of two babies. How can you do this to they mom? I think the death penalty, that is too easy. I would like for you to live until God takes you, and I would like for you to suffer behind those bars."

Daniels is accused of first degree murder and child abuse. Bond was set at $3 million.

Other Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters