Body recovered from Scottsdale canal in the same area where missing man was last seen

A body was recovered from a Scottsdale canal during the morning hours of July 19.

According to police, the body was found on July 19 in a canal near Scottsdale and Camelback Roads, after a passerby spotted the body.

Body found in area where missing man was last seen

in the same area where a missing man was last seen over the weekend.

FOX 10 has learned the missing man is named Robert Cuillo. Family and friends of Cuillo did not want to speak with any media outlets at this time.

"Robert Cuillo is a missing person who was last seen in the Downtown Scottsdale area early Saturday morning at 1:00 am over by Wasted Grain," said Aaron Bolin with the Scottsdale Police Department.

Following Cuillo's disappearance, frantic family and friends posted all over social media, asking for the community's help to find Cuillo.

Police officials have not confirmed if the body recovered is that of Cuillo.

"Right now, we don't have reason to believe that those two things are directly connected," said Bolin. "We still have to wait to make sure the investigation gets complete before we can make any of those determinations to figure out if the missing person is related to this call."

Scottsdale Police officials have also not disclosed how the person pulled from the canal died.

Surveillance video shows Cuillo at smoke shop

Cuillo was last seen on surveillance video at a nearby business called Wasted Grain and at Glass Monkey Smoke Shop.

At 11:19 p.m. Friday, two hours before Cuillo was last seen, surveillance video obtained by FOX 10 from the smoke shop shows Cuillo walking inside the smoke shop, hugging one of his buddies, and chat with friends. The whole encounter lasted about three minutes.

An hour and a half later, Cuillo walked into the smoke shop, alone. That was the last time he was seen.

An employee at the smoke shop says he saw Cuillo the night he went missing.

"Nothing seemed off. He seemed like he had it together. He wasn't drunk, wasn't going crazy, wasn't loud. He was just buying a vape," said Ryan Milosevich, who was working at the smoke shop on Friday night. "It's sad, He was a nice dude. He would come here quite often and pick up some of the vapes we had, and it's just sad. He seemed like he just came out here having a good time with his buddies, and it's just really sad."

